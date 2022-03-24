iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 66,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,715,693 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $22.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 69,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,237,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,639,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

