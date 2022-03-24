Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $28.31

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.31, but opened at $27.48. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

BBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

