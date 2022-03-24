Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.07 and last traded at $147.01. Approximately 2,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 987,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,360,000 after acquiring an additional 259,782 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after buying an additional 331,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

