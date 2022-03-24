Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,474,764 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

