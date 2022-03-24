Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 5,582 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 409.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $148.89 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.30.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

