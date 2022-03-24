Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.02 and last traded at $45.41. Approximately 9,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 973,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.