Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Position Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $718,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.