Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 17.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 51.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 7.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $152.13.

CLX opened at $135.79 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

