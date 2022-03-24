Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after buying an additional 425,697 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 590,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after buying an additional 33,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.