Frank Calderoni Sells 60,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

