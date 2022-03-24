Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $84.66 and a one year high of $106.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96.

