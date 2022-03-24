Mark Yeomans Sells 11,200 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.36, for a total value of C$788,042.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,546.07.

TSE TRP opened at C$70.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$69.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.66. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$57.35 and a twelve month high of C$73.17.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 187.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.21.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.