Mark Yeomans Sells 11,200 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.36, for a total value of C$788,042.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,546.07.
TSE TRP opened at C$70.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$69.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.66. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$57.35 and a twelve month high of C$73.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 187.10%.
TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
