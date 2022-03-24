Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Given New GBX 450 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.11) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 505 ($6.65) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NWITY opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Network International has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

