Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.10.
Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Agrify has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78.
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
