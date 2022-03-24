Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Karen Noblett Sells 13,531 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Karen Noblett sold 13,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $774,379.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Noblett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50.

AXNX stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.35. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

