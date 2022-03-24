HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

