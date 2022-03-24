Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $607.17.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $422.90 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

