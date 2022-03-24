STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

