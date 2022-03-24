William D. Sullivan Sells 200,471 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE TTI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $479.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.
About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
