William D. Sullivan Sells 200,471 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TTI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $479.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

