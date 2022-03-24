Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PROSY. Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prosus from €128.00 ($140.66) to €122.00 ($134.07) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Prosus has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

