Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,759 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.03% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 284,679 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 843,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 345,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 303,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 222,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

LDSF opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $20.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.