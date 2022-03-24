2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TSVT stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

