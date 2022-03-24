Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBI. William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BBI opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brickell Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

