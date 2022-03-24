Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TEGNA by 751.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in TEGNA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 2,715.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 504,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.93.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

