Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,156,000. Consonance Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 105,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

