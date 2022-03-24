Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.19. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $98.43 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

