Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after buying an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after buying an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,587,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,135,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of PKI opened at $176.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.29 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

