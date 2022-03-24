Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.