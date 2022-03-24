Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEM. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.65 ($93.02).

NEM stock opened at €87.52 ($96.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 82.42. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($127.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.71.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

