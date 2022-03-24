Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 678 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 11.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 216,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.87. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

