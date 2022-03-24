ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.90 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.37) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.21) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.66 ($17.21).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €13.21 ($14.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($16.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.44.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.