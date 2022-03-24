Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Südzucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.03 ($14.32).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €11.58 ($12.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. Südzucker has a one year low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a one year high of €14.62 ($16.07). The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.16.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

