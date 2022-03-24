63,444 Shares in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Quadratic Deflation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNDD opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42.

