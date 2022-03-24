AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crane by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Crane by 96.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

CR opened at $107.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.