AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.23 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.39 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.