AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $956.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.