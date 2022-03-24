AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 784 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

