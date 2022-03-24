Parallel Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $51.64 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.