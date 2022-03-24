AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 264.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 71,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 17.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,133,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 27.7% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.