AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $33,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January alerts:

BJAN opened at $35.69 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.