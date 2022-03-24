Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,328 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $42,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $167.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.95.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

