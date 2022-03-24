Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($30.88) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.72 ($35.96).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €25.52 ($28.04) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($36.23). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.76.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.