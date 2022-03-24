Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.10 Million Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after buying an additional 655,823 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 995,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 255,554 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 149,631 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.