Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 496,206 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 496,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

