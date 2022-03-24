adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €302.88 ($332.83).

FRA ADS opened at €211.75 ($232.69) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($220.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €226.51 and its 200-day moving average is €255.74.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

