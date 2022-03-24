Parallel Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 121,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

CNI opened at $133.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

