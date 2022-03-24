SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.29.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $569.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.16. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

