AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

