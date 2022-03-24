Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Comerica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

