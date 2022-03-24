Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $189.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

